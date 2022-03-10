ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

----------------------------------------------

Clemson honed in on a pair of Tarheel State offensive linemen a month ago, with one making his way to campus for last weekend's junior day.

Belmont (N.C.) South Point four-star tackle Sullivan Absher took in the Tigers' spring practice and junior day festivities with his mother and sister.