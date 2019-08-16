THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As we wrote a few days ago, most of the favorable freshman reviews from Clemson's coaches have come at positions other than linebacker.

Part of that might be because more of the questions from reporters have concerned players at other positions.

But most of it, we'd bet, is because of how hard it is for freshman linebackers to come in right away and be comfortable playing college football.

Not just college football, but Brent Venables' brand of college football.