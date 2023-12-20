Tigerillustrated.com has documented Clemson's push for Wade (6-5, 295) since Duke's coaching change swung into motion Nov. 27.

So while Wade had remained publicly committed to the Blue Devils, we framed the Tigers as the expected final destination.

Wade committed to Duke immediately after his official visit in mid-June, picking the Blue Devils over Auburn, UNC, Virginia Tech and Boston College.

But then coach Mike Elko left for Texas A&M, and the arrival of Manny Diaz and a new staff compelled Wade to listen to other overtures.

Virginia Tech notably came back to the table.

Yet Clemson held a prominent place in Wade's thinking. So when the Tigers returned to the picture, the complexion promptly changed.

Wade (6-5, 290) had attended the Dabo Swinney Camp in the summer of 2022, then visited for a game during his junior season.

New offensive line coach Matt Luke conducted an in-person visit shortly after his hiring, and the wheels went into motion for Wade to give Clemson an official visit last weekend before the close of the NCAA contact period.