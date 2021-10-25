**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

CLEMSON | This past summer, one of our more popular features was a ranking of the Top 25 players on Clemson's roster.

It's a fun exercise not just for generating conversation and debate, but for getting a behind-the-scenes feel for what the coaches think of the team's top-shelf players.

Taking a look at that list today, and counting just how many members of it who have missed time because of injury or other circumstances, is jaw-dropping.

Seven players on that list, or 28 percent, are no longer available seven games in.

Seven more players have missed at least one game, including Tyler Davis (four games), Will Shipley (two games) and EJ Williams (two games).

So a total of 14 of those 25 players have either suffered season-ending injuries or missed significant time over the Tigers' 4-3 start.

Insane.