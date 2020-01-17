50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift!

Clemson QB signee and midyear enrollee D.J. Uiagalelei will soon be put through the paces in spring practice by position coach Brandon Streeter and head coach Dabo Swinney.

But first the 5-star recruit is spending time in Hawaii at this year's Polynesian Bowl. And he's getting hands-on coaching from former Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier.

Check out these Uiagalelei & Spurrier highlights in this video clip.

