To kick off rankings week, Rivals.com unveiled its updated top 10 prospects in the nation on Monday afternoon.

Clemson 5-star quarterback commit D.J. Uiagalelei remained the nation's top overall recruit regardless of position.

As for where five-star commits (DL) Myles Murphy and (DL) Bryan Bresee now fall in the top 10? And five-star targets (LB) Justin Flowe and (DL) Jordan Burch?

Check out the video below with analysis from Rivals.com's regional and national recruiting analysts.