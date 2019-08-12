WATCH: Clemson commits, targets in updated Rivals Top 10
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
To kick off rankings week, Rivals.com unveiled its updated top 10 prospects in the nation on Monday afternoon.
Clemson 5-star quarterback commit D.J. Uiagalelei remained the nation's top overall recruit regardless of position.
ALSO READ: 50% OFF on subscriptions at Tigerillustrated.com | Clemson's verbal commitments
As for where five-star commits (DL) Myles Murphy and (DL) Bryan Bresee now fall in the top 10? And five-star targets (LB) Justin Flowe and (DL) Jordan Burch?
Check out the video below with analysis from Rivals.com's regional and national recruiting analysts.