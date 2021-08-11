WATCH: Dabo Swinney & Jim Donnan preview Clemson-UGA
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney joined former UGA head football coach Jim Donnan and UGASports.com's Dayne Young Wednesday for an exclusive preview at the Tigers and Bulldogs' matchup on September 4.
ALSO SEE: 80% OFF - just $1.67 a month for a Tigerillustrated.com subscription | Clemson's verbal commitments
UGASports.com is the officially-licensed UGA site of the Rivals.com network.
Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority on Clemson Football & Recruiting, is pleased to offer this SUPER preseason subscription DEAL: 80% OFF a subscription to Tigerillustrated.com in year one!
And just in time for Clemson vs. UGA.
Sign up HERE