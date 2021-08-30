WATCH: Kirby Smart previews Clemson - UGA
ATHENS, Ga. -- UGA head football coach Kirby Smart took a closer look at Clemson - UGA on Monday at his first press conference of the season.
50% OFF a Tigerillustrated.com subscription!
The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs will face No. 3 Clemson on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C. The 7:30 p.m. ET game will be shown on ABC.
ALSO SEE: Monday Recruiting Insider | Tigerillustrated.com's Season Forecast | Recruits predict Clemson - UGA outcome | Clemson's verbal commitments
Smart is 52-14 as UGA's head coach with four consecutive top 10 finishes.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will hold his first presser of the season on Tuesday. The Tigers are a 3-point favorite.
Video courtesy of UGASports.com.
SPECIAL PRESEASON SUBSCRIPTION OFFER: Get a whole year of unlimited access at Tigerillustrated.com at 50% OFF!
PROMOCODE: CLEMSON50
Sign up HERE to get a whole year of Tigerillustrated.com at 50% OFF!