South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp is shown here Saturday addressing the media following his team's 38-3 loss to Clemson in Columbia.

The Tigers (11-0, 8-0) have now won six consecutive games over the Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5) and own the all-time series with a 71-42-4 advantage.