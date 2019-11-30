News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-30 15:41:39 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Will Muschamp following Clemson's 38-3 win over South Carolina

Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp is shown here Saturday addressing the media following his team's 38-3 loss to Clemson in Columbia.

The Tigers (11-0, 8-0) have now won six consecutive games over the Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5) and own the all-time series with a 71-42-4 advantage.

50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}