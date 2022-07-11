CLEMSON -- When word spread three days ago that Clemson's Board of Trustees were not only meeting, but spending a prolonged amount of time in executive (meaning: private) session, of course the information caused a stir.

Future realignment, and Clemson's theorized part in it, has been at the top of everyone's mind since the massive news of USC and UCLA bolting to the Big Ten.

The topic is so all-consuming that NIL was basically a footnote for an entire week. And it's been a long time since that happened.

Last Wednesday, a highly-placed source brought up the coming BOT meeting to us as a means of sharing that nothing big was going to happen.