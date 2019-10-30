THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's 2015 defense was plenty good up front.

Ends Shaq Lawson and Kevin Dodd were the breakout stars after the loss of so much talent from the year before. On the interior there was Carlos Watkins, D.J. Reader, Scott Pagano and some freshman named Christian Wilkins. And behind those guys was a stout linebacker corps highlighted by B.J. Goodson and Ben Boulware.

The defense's highest moments that season came when the front manned up and bottled up the run in big situations -- the two-point conversion in the rain against Notre Dame, fourth-quarter stops of Dalvin Cook and Florida State, and a total dismantling of Oklahoma's powerful running attack in the Orange Bowl.

But the final act of the season, a 45-40 loss to Alabama in the national title game, showed that games can be decided far from the line of scrimmage. Clemson made life hard for Heisman winner Derrick Henry that night, holding him to just 3 yards a carry after he got loose for a 50-yard touchdown on the Tide's second possession.

That success mattered little given the field day Alabama had through the air, as its seven pass plays of 20 yards or more accounted for a stunning 284 yards.

Without a doubt, Clemson's astounding run of defensive dominance has been built at the line of scrimmage. The NFL Draft last spring provided ample evidence of that, and there will be more evidence to come as this procession continues.