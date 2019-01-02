Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 06:04:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Wednesday A.M. Update

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

While Clemson has a bevy of signees involved in the two major all-star games this week, several of their junior targets have convened for a notable camp as well.

The Future50 is annually held in conjunction with the Under Armour game in Orlando.

The group of 2020 prospects reported Tuesday evening for the one-day camp, which will be held Thursday.

Rivals.com had a trio of reporters on hand to gather intel on the participants’ recruitments.

In our eyes, the most substantial news was that Clemson will draw a visit soon from a prominent defensive tackle on its recruiting board.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}