THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

While Clemson has a bevy of signees involved in the two major all-star games this week, several of their junior targets have convened for a notable camp as well.

The Future50 is annually held in conjunction with the Under Armour game in Orlando.

The group of 2020 prospects reported Tuesday evening for the one-day camp, which will be held Thursday.

Rivals.com had a trio of reporters on hand to gather intel on the participants’ recruitments.

In our eyes, the most substantial news was that Clemson will draw a visit soon from a prominent defensive tackle on its recruiting board.