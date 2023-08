BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Our second major August camp Insider of the week is here. And it's loaded with additional intel on numerous underclassmen we continue to closely track as practices roll on in Clemson, South Carolina.

Also, we dig into Dabo Swinney's involvement in Clemson's offense, a frequent question from Tigerillustrated.com subscribers.

And we share some additional insight on what we've observed of first-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley at practices to this point.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST CAMP INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

