After talking with multiple contacts over the last 24 hours, Tigerillustrated.com has the very latest we are hearing on Homestead (Fla.) wide receiver and longtime Clemson target Cortez Mills, who is no longer taking an official visit to Miami following his weekend official visit to Oklahoma.

Rivals.com bills Mills 69th nationally overall regardless of position.

