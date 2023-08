BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We are told Notre Dame is pushing hard for the additions of Stanford and Cal.

That the Irish have full voting rights in the first place is a story unto itself. Because it feels like Notre Dame's loyalty and commitment to the ACC is about as real and meaningful as Lennay Kekua.

Even when you detach yourself from seeing Clemson's side of things, objectively this feels like a problem.

"It's definitely odd," a highly-placed contact said today when we expressed our incredulity.

WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!