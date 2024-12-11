BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com is again portal-focused, as day three of NCAA Transfer Portal being open for business brings about more activity.

We've often told subscribers, "It's about the ones you get." This is an opportune time to reiterate that position, as you'll see here.

Also, we've been asked about numerous portal entrants over the last 48 hours and we'll give you our position on each and what we're hearing to this point.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)