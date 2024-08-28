BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The guest list for Saturday's clash between No. 14 Clemson and No. 1 UGA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (Ga.) continues to grow.

In our first update of the day, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on a top 25 national recruit who will be on hand.

And we have more intel on another highly-regarded prospect we've learned will be in Atlanta, plus info on two four-star in-state prospects.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*****************************

SHOP officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!