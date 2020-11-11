TigerIllustrated - Wednesday Insider Notes

Wednesday Insider Notes
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
Clemson might now trail Notre Dame in the ACC standings. But it does still hold the edge in the Rivals.com recruiting class rankings.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news