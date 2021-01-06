TigerIllustrated - Wednesday Insider Notes

Wednesday Insider Notes
No news is not necessarily bad news.
Greer (S.C.) four-star tight end Jaleel Skinner posted on social media Tuesday that he would no longer have an announcement next Wednesday.
Skinner (6-5, 215), ranked No. 173 nationally by Rivals.com, had teased last month a development on Jan. 13 – his mother’s birthday.
Our indications held at the time that Skinner was likely to cut his top-12 list in half.
