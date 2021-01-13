TigerIllustrated - Wednesday Insider Notes

Wednesday Insider Notes
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
Quite the battle of quarterback recruits set to take the stage this weekend.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
We’ve highlighted Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star Cade Klubnik as a prominent name on the Clemson board for the next class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news