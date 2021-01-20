 TigerIllustrated - Wednesday Insider Notes
Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Slow and steady still has a place in the recruiting race.

We get it. After Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik stole the show in a state championship showdown against a five-star, the mob is ready for Clemson to offer.

Furthermore, Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star quarterback Ty Simpson has spoken nothing but love for Tennessee despite flames surrounding its program.

A lot of our readers want action, and they don’t understand why it hasn’t already happened.

A couple of points we want to underline.

As expected, Austin four-star QB Cade Klubnik has seen his stock rise in recent days, a trend that should continue in the coming weeks and months.
{{ article.author_name }}