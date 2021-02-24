One of the seven Clemson corner offers still on the board sliced his list in half Tuesday.

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star Jaeden Gould trimmed to a top six, including Clemson along with Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, USC and Rutgers.

Gould (6-2, 190) picked up a Clemson offer early last month.