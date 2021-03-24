We have repeatedly characterized that Clemson is in no rush with regard to its pass-rush targets.

A nugget on an highly rated prospect at defensive end:

St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs four-star Tyson Ford committed to Notre Dame two months ago.

Ford (6-6, 250), ranked No. 70 nationally by Rivals.com, is now claiming a Clemson offer that predates his decision. LSU recently put its name in the hat.

We know that Ford did have one conversation with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall in January. But per our intel, no offer was conveyed.

Clemson has offered 10 defensive ends, eight of whom are yet accounted and with whom the Tigers remain engaged: