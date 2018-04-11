THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Clemson might play host to another coveted lineman on its recruiting board Saturday.

Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star guard Zeke Correll has expressed interest in visiting for Saturday’s spring game, per our sources.

Correll (6-4, 275) has not informed the staff that he will be there, but we are told he did reach out for information should he come.