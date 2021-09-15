**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

Hey, it's not as if Korey Foreman shouldn't have known what he was signing up for.

Despite being just two games into its season, USC firing coach Clay Helton on Tuesday came as no shock. Helton's job security was alway in question throughout Clemson's recruitment of the five-star defensive end Foreman, and stumbling already to a struggling rival in Stanford proved a predictable nail in the coffin.

But Foreman didn't pick the Trojans because of Helton. USC was well-connected to the people around him, which made it an easier sell to the allure of the USC profile and what that could do for his marketability, as well as proximity to home.