Wednesday Insider Notes

A compelling cornerback returned to the market Tuesday.

Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Kayin Lee announced a decommitment from Georgia.

Lee (5-11, 180), ranked No. 173 nationally by Rivals.com, committed to the Dawgs in late September.

But UGA signing three corners in this last class is believed to have given Lee pause, and thus it was no coincidence a stream of offers started coming in over the past month.

Clemson brought in three corners for the '22 class as well. But with the rate at which Mike Reed plays freshmen, that hurdle could perhaps be mitigated.