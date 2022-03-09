ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

You might have caught the network update yesterday on Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett, wherein he was quoted saying Clemson had offered.

To clarify, Jarrett reaffirmed our information that the Tigers have yet to formally offer.

That is expected to come in April when Jarrett anticipates visiting. A date still has yet to be arranged.

But as we wrote after seeing him at last month's Under Armour camp in Atlanta, defensive tackles coach Nick Eason has been engaged.

Jarrett, as noted, will go to UGA on March 25.

We believe the Dawgs hold the edge over UNC and Tennessee as circumstances stand.