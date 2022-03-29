Wednesday Insider Notes
As we first brought to light in our Monday Insider, a significant new name is set to check out Clemson today for the first time.
Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham, Browne & Nichols four-star receiver Ronan Hanafin will be on hand to watch the Tigers' spring practice as well as tour the campus.
We mentioned that Hanafin (6-3, 206) had scored an Ohio State offer earlier this year to go with Notre Dame, Michigan, Tennessee, Boston College, Wisconsin, Miami and more.
In case his profile needed further validation, Alabama offered him as a receiver during his trip to its campus Tuesday.
We informed subscribers that Hanafin's toughness appeals to Clemson; Miami views him as a future linebacker, and Notre Dame as well as Ohio State have talked about using him on either side of the ball. Note that receivers coach Tyler Grisham then talked about pushing the Tigers' returning receivers to improve their physical and mental fortitude during his media interview after Monday night's workout.
