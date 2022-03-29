Wednesday Insider Notes

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

As we first brought to light in our Monday Insider, a significant new name is set to check out Clemson today for the first time.

Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham, Browne & Nichols four-star receiver Ronan Hanafin will be on hand to watch the Tigers' spring practice as well as tour the campus.

We mentioned that Hanafin (6-3, 206) had scored an Ohio State offer earlier this year to go with Notre Dame, Michigan, Tennessee, Boston College, Wisconsin, Miami and more.