Wednesday Insider Notes
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE
----------------------------------------------
As we laid out, Clemson conducted a big visit Monday with a leading offensive line target in Odessa (Texas) Pernian four-star Harris Sewell.
The trip went well enough that the Tigers accomplished their main objective: Getting another one.
Sewell (6-3, 300), ranked No. 108 nationally by Rivals.com, informed Tigerillustrated.com he will take an official visit to Clemson for its major June 3-5 weekend.
We brought to light for subscribers earlier this week that Dabo Swinney had opened the door for an early summer visit weekend.
Sewell checked out the campus last June. He then returned for the victory against FSU in late October, at which time he collected Clemson's fifth line offer for the cycle.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news