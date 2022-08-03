We have led the way in framing Clemson's momentum with its top and lone remaining receiver target.

Another development Tuesday has only reinforced that direction.

Derby (Kan.) three-star Dylan Edwards announced Aug. 6 as a new commitment date, putting the writing on the wall for Notre Dame to add the diminutive speedster.

Edwards (5-8, 155) is classified as a running back by Rivals.com and is being labeled an athlete by the Irish, whose interest and offer prompted Edwards to decommit from Kansas State and visit South Bend within the last week.

There has been plenty of discussion on our WestZone message board about Edwards as a possible option for Clemson at either running back or slot receiver.