Depth charts are entertaining. Depth charts are instructive. Depth charts aren't usually accurate in real-life application.

These statements on their value can all be true.

Clemson released its opening depth chart Tuesday, headlined by the anticipated public confirmation that freshman Blake Miller is the starting right tackle.

Among the other notables was that fellow freshman Collin Sadler was listed as the second-string left guard, with veteran John Williams tabbed below in the "or" department.