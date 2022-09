You want commitments that other schools will try to keep courting. It's the ones no one else wants you probably ought to worry about.

Clemson arguably boasts the nation's best defensive tackles class and naturally beat some elite peers for them. Comes with the territory that those competitors don't go down without a fight.

As you might be aware, Rome (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle commitment Stephiylan Green took in UGA's victory against Oregon on Saturday in Atlanta. Green was a recruiting guest on the Dawgs' ticket.