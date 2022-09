NOW AVAILABLE: 2022 NIKE Pegasus Shoes in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

An offered junior is traveling in from the northeast to take in Clemson's night game Saturday.

Philadelphia (Penn.) St. Joseph's four-star corner Omillio Agard is slated to be on hand for the Tigers' 8 p.m. game against Louisiana Tech.

Agard (5-11, 165), ranked No. 84 nationally by Rivals.com, picked up Clemson's opening 2024 offer at the position upon competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

Corners coach Mike Reed had been engaged with Agard for some time. But Agard ventured to Clemson for the opening day of camp in an effort to earn the offer out of the gate.

As we reported during the summer, Agard has family in Atlanta, and playing his college ball in the southeast holds appeal.