Although Clemson has an early road kickoff Saturday at Wake Forest, the staff is making its move on the road Friday night to see a priority target.
Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star defensive end offer Tomarrion Parker will have defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall on hand for his big game against Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.
Hall is expected to spend much of the day at the school and will then be on the sidelines for the 6 p.m. game, per our sources.
Parker (6-4, 252), ranked No. 178 nationally by Rivals.com, emerged last month as the bull's-eyed target for Clemson's final defensive end spot in this recruiting class.
He notably traveled in for Clemson's home opener with his father and girlfriend, after which he reaffirmed our reporting that the Tigers stood as the firm team to beat.
Parker has expressed plans to be at Tennessee's Oct. 15 game against Alabama on an unofficial visit; we have characterized the Vols as Clemson's chief threat.
But he follows that with an official visit the next weekend for Clemson's Oct. 22 game against Syracuse, and we brought to light recently that he intends to come back for the Nov. 19 game against Miami.
Thus Hall's visit keeps Clemson's foot on the gas pedal in this recruitment while showing Parker love at his marquee moment.
