Although Clemson has an early road kickoff Saturday at Wake Forest, the staff is making its move on the road Friday night to see a priority target.

Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star defensive end offer Tomarrion Parker will have defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall on hand for his big game against Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Hall is expected to spend much of the day at the school and will then be on the sidelines for the 6 p.m. game, per our sources.