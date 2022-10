In our Monday Insider, we indicated it should be a matter of a few weeks before Clemson added to this recruiting class.

That has been expedited to a matter of days perhaps.

Clemson's newest offer, Central (S.C.) Daniel athlete Misun "Tink" Kelley, now plans to announce his college destination at 10 a.m. Friday.

Kelley (5-11, 177) lists Clemson, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma as his finalists.