Well, Clemson won't have to wait as long as it has the last few years for resolution on its top quarterback target.

Willis (Texas) four-star DJ Lagway disclosed Tuesday night that he will render his college choice Dec. 7.

The timing doesn't come as surprise; in fact, when Lagway visited three weeks ago, we stated that our sources indicated it should be his final look at the program before a decision.