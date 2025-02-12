Published Feb 12, 2025
Wednesday Insider Notes
Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

A couple of notable developments Tuesday with prospects whom Clemson has quietly been in the conversation. And we start with a new name for Tigerillustrated.com subscribers.

The other is a prospect in the state of Georgia we've been tracking. We believe his recruiting profile is about to change.

Also, we have more on a prominent prospect who was in the audience Monday night in Littlejohn Coliseum for Clemson's blowout win over North Carolina.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

Advertisement

TODAY: BIG DEALS on a ton of Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

(Checkout code: 24SHIP)