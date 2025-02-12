BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

A couple of notable developments Tuesday with prospects whom Clemson has quietly been in the conversation. And we start with a new name for Tigerillustrated.com subscribers.

The other is a prospect in the state of Georgia we've been tracking. We believe his recruiting profile is about to change.

Also, we have more on a prominent prospect who was in the audience Monday night in Littlejohn Coliseum for Clemson's blowout win over North Carolina.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)