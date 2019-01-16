THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The coaching staff’s second day on the road stands to be the most significant this week for this recruiting class.

Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star running back Jerrion Ealy is slated to play host to co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott today, per our contacts.

Ealy (5-9, 188), ranked No. 58 in the country, is coming off his Clemson official visit last weekend.