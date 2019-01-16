Wednesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board
The coaching staff’s second day on the road stands to be the most significant this week for this recruiting class.
Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star running back Jerrion Ealy is slated to play host to co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott today, per our contacts.
Ealy (5-9, 188), ranked No. 58 in the country, is coming off his Clemson official visit last weekend.
