Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-16 06:15:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The coaching staff’s second day on the road stands to be the most significant this week for this recruiting class.

Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star running back Jerrion Ealy is slated to play host to co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott today, per our contacts.

Ealy (5-9, 188), ranked No. 58 in the country, is coming off his Clemson official visit last weekend.

Ogdbfhnbzlq4soadumia
Clemson is hoping to add four-star Jerrion Ealy to its 2019 recruiting class. Ealy is the No. 2-rated prospect overall regardless of position in the state of Mississippi.
Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}