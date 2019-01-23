Wednesday Insider Notes
Clemson made a significant stop to an earmarked tight end target Tuesday night.
Tight ends coach Danny Pearman was in the audience for the basketball game of Port Huron (Mich.) Northern 2020 high-three star Braiden McGregor.
