Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson made a significant stop to an earmarked tight end target Tuesday night.

Tight ends coach Danny Pearman was in the audience for the basketball game of Port Huron (Mich.) Northern 2020 high-three star Braiden McGregor.

