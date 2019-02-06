Wednesday Insider Notes
As the book formally closes today on one cycle, we can now put the 2020 recruiting class on the clock.
Could we be counting down to the best Clemson class on record?
Every fan base has the hope for an even better haul at this juncture, and this observer tends to lean conservative in his predictions in part because of a disdain for partisan hyperbole.
Yet it’s hard not to look at the Tigers’ recruiting board right now and speculate this next class has a credible chance to be special.
Of course, classifying a signing group as the best ever hinges on the criteria employed for measurement – be it data or subjective analysis.
Clemson’s highest finish in the Rivals.com rankings came four years ago when the Tigers took No. 4 behind a dozen prospects rated four-stars or higher, including five-stars Christian Wilkins, Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud.
