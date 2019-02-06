THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As the book formally closes today on one cycle, we can now put the 2020 recruiting class on the clock.

Could we be counting down to the best Clemson class on record?

Every fan base has the hope for an even better haul at this juncture, and this observer tends to lean conservative in his predictions in part because of a disdain for partisan hyperbole.

Yet it’s hard not to look at the Tigers’ recruiting board right now and speculate this next class has a credible chance to be special.