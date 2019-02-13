Ticker
Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson’s expansion as a coast-to-coast brand continues.

As Rivals.com regional analyst Adam Gorney reported Tuesday, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star corner Darion Green-Warren is planning to visit March 8.

That would be his arrival date, with an overnight stay leading into Clemson’s spring practice and second major junior day March 9.

4-star DB Darion Green-Warren, rated 10th nationally among cornerback prospects, is approaching 20 offers.
{{ article.author_name }}