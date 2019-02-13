Wednesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson’s expansion as a coast-to-coast brand continues.
As Rivals.com regional analyst Adam Gorney reported Tuesday, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star corner Darion Green-Warren is planning to visit March 8.
That would be his arrival date, with an overnight stay leading into Clemson’s spring practice and second major junior day March 9.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news