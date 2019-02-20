THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Movement in Clemson’s running back pursuits has picked up considerably in recent weeks.

As we wrote earlier this week, the Tigers have amplified their presence on the West Coast in this cycle. That has manifested in an introductory visit today from a four-star.

Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic running back Sam Adams is set to visit Clemson today as part of a multi-school swing through the south.