Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-27 06:03:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson’s opening spring practice will feature a visit from a prospect we featured last week.

Belmont (N.C.) Stuart Cramer tight end Kendall Karr will be on hand for the Tigers’ practice this afternoon.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}