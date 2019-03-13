Wednesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
We’ve indicated how Clemson's staff sees a lot of K’Von Wallace in Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star defensive back target R.J. Mickens as a prospect who probably profiles as a safety but could train as a corner if necessary.
The Tigers drew an overnight visit during the weekend from a more recently offered defensive back who is in a comparable mold.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news