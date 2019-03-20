THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

With several five-star targets in the crosshairs, Clemson continues to bide its time at several positions in wait for how things shake out.

One of those spots is at cornerback, where the Tigers are leading candidates for – among others – Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian five-star Fred Davis II.

Davis (6-1, 182), ranked No. 23 nationally by Rivals.com, was among the select visitors at Clemson’s elite junior day in January.