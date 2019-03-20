Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-20 06:12:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

With several five-star targets in the crosshairs, Clemson continues to bide its time at several positions in wait for how things shake out.

One of those spots is at cornerback, where the Tigers are leading candidates for – among others – Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian five-star Fred Davis II.

Davis (6-1, 182), ranked No. 23 nationally by Rivals.com, was among the select visitors at Clemson’s elite junior day in January.

D5mfj8ycnyfk8bvqsz9l
While it's still early, five-star cornerback Fred Davis of Jacksonville (Fla.) appears to still be leaning towards an out-of-state destination.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}