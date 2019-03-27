Wednesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
While Clemson quietly attracted one five-star for a multi-night visit, the anticipated five-star visitor earlier this week will have to wait for his next glimpse at the program.
Woodbridge (Va.) five-star linebacker Antoine Sampah confirmed to Tigerillustrated.com Tuesday that he was unable to make his Clemson stop as planned.
Sampah (6-2, 220) visited nearly a dozen schools with a handful of high school teammates over the long weekend.
Clemson was slated to draw a final stop Monday.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news