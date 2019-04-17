THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson appears to be getting the better of Georgia this recruiting cycle after the Bulldogs emerged as a nemesis the previous two classes.

Still, UGA’s spring game visitor list this weekend bears noting considering their mutual targets.

The two teams are involved with the same three priority five-star defensive linemen: Damascus (Md.)’s Bryan Bresee, Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove’s Myles Murphy and Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School’s Jordan Burch.