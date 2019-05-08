THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We can easily make the case that recent Clemson’s five-star acquisitions all had recruitments independent of one another.

What is impossible to quantify is the degree to which the pull of the Tigers’ potentially special recruiting class has on the collective haul.

You presumably saw Rivals.com regional analyst Sam Spiegelman’s interview earlier this week with Houston (Texas) North Shore five-star running back Zachary Evans, who resides at No. 2 in the network’s rankings behind new Clemson quarterback pledge D.J. Uiagalelei.

Evans (6-0, 215) has yet to visit, but he keeps broaching the subject of intending to do so.