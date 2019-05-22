Wednesday Insider Notes
With Clemson perhaps looking to replace Isaiah Simmons after this season, the Tigers are set to play host to a big defender who might carry a comparable profile.
Miami (Fla.) American Heritage 2021 prospect James Williams is slated to visit campus Saturday.
Williams (6-4, 218) is classified as a safety by Rivals.com, although there is sentiment that his growth potential could lead to a linebacker role.
