Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

With Clemson perhaps looking to replace Isaiah Simmons after this season, the Tigers are set to play host to a big defender who might carry a comparable profile.

Miami (Fla.) American Heritage 2021 prospect James Williams is slated to visit campus Saturday.

Williams (6-4, 218) is classified as a safety by Rivals.com, although there is sentiment that his growth potential could lead to a linebacker role.

Miami (Fla.) defensive back and former Hurricanes commit James Williams claims nearly 20 offers. (Rivals.com)
