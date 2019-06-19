THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Rivals.com unveiled its initial top-100 for the 2021 class Tuesday.

**** By our count, at least 27 of them have already visited Clemson before reaching their junior year of high school.

That doesn’t mean the Tigers are after all of them or that they’re mutually interested. But as Dabo Swinney says, the main job for his assistant coaches is to get the prospects to campus – then the rest can start taking care of itself.